The latest schedule and scores from the Maine high school basketball tournament

Jessica Potila | SJVT Jessica Potila | SJVT

• February 11, 2020 1:37 pm

Tuesday, Feb. 11

BOYS

Class AA North Quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 5 Lewiston (10-8) at No. 4 Windham (7-11), 7:30 p.m.

Class A South Preliminaries

Held at site of higher seed

No. 9 Fryeburg Acad. (6-12) at No. 8 Biddeford (10-8), 6 p.m.

GIRLS

Class AA North Quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 7 Edward Little (5-13) at No. 2 Portland (15-3), 6 p.m.

No. 8 Deering (0-18) at No. 1 Oxford Hills (17-1), 7 p.m.

Class B North Preliminaries

Held at site of higher seed

No. 11 Caribou (6-12) at No. 6 Winslow (13-5), 4 p.m.

No. 12 Foxcroft Acad. (6-12) at No. 5 Houlton (11-7), 6 p.m.

No. 9 John Bapst (10-8) at No. 8 Oceanside (13-5), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Ellsworth (10-8) at No. 7 Mount Desert Island (11-7), 7 p.m.

Class C North Preliminaries

Held at site of higher seed

No. 14 George Stevens Acad. (7-11) at No. 3 Fort Fairfield (16-2), 6 p.m.

No. 11 Searsport (8-10) at No. 6 Central Aroostook (14-4), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Piscataquis Community (9-9) at No. 7 Narraguagus (16-2), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Fort Kent (5-13) at No. 5 Penobscot Valley (12-6), 6 p.m.

No. 9 Hodgdon (13-5) at No. 8 Central (14-4), 6 p.m.

No. 13 Woodland (5-13) at No. 4 Calais (18-0), 6 p.m.

Class D North Preliminaries

Held at site of higher seed

No. 9 Jonesport-Beals (6-12) at No. 8 Ashland (8-10), 4 p.m.

Class C South Preliminaries

Held at site of higher seed

No. 11 Traip Acad. (8-10) at No. 6 Monmouth Acad. (12-6), 3:10 p.m.

No. 10 Kents Hill (12-6) at No. 7 Sacopee Valley (10-8), 5 p.m.

No. 14 Hall-Dale (6-12) at No. 3 North Yarmouth Acad. (15-3), 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Buckfield (7-11) at No. 5 Old Orchard Beach (13-5), 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Richmond (7-11) at No. 4 Saint Dominic (14-4), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Carrabec (9-9) at No. 8 Madison (12-6), 6:30 p.m.