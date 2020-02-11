Tourney Time
February 11, 2020
Tourney Time

The latest schedule and scores from the Maine high school basketball tournament

Jessica Potila | SJVT
Fort Kent senior Desirae Hafford heads for the basket during the Warrior's last home game of the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Fort Kent girls defeated Woodland 40-31 and face Penobscot Valley in the preliminary round of the 2020 high school basketball tournament.
BDN Sports

Tuesday, Feb. 11

BOYS
Class AA North Quarterfinals
Held at site of higher seed
No. 5 Lewiston (10-8) at No. 4 Windham (7-11), 7:30 p.m.

Class A South Preliminaries
Held at site of higher seed
No. 9 Fryeburg Acad. (6-12) at No. 8 Biddeford (10-8), 6 p.m.

GIRLS
Class AA North Quarterfinals
Held at site of higher seed
No. 7 Edward Little (5-13) at No. 2 Portland (15-3), 6 p.m.
No. 8 Deering (0-18) at No. 1 Oxford Hills (17-1), 7 p.m.

Class B North Preliminaries
Held at site of higher seed
No. 11 Caribou (6-12) at No. 6 Winslow (13-5), 4 p.m.
No. 12 Foxcroft Acad. (6-12) at No. 5 Houlton (11-7), 6 p.m.
No. 9 John Bapst (10-8) at No. 8 Oceanside (13-5), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Ellsworth (10-8) at No. 7 Mount Desert Island (11-7), 7 p.m.

Class C North Preliminaries
Held at site of higher seed
No. 14 George Stevens Acad. (7-11) at No. 3 Fort Fairfield (16-2), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Searsport (8-10) at No. 6 Central Aroostook (14-4), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Piscataquis Community (9-9) at No. 7 Narraguagus (16-2), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Fort Kent (5-13) at No. 5 Penobscot Valley (12-6), 6 p.m.
No. 9 Hodgdon (13-5) at No. 8 Central (14-4), 6 p.m.
No. 13 Woodland (5-13) at No. 4 Calais (18-0), 6 p.m.

Class D North Preliminaries
Held at site of higher seed
No. 9 Jonesport-Beals (6-12) at No. 8 Ashland (8-10), 4 p.m.

Class C South Preliminaries
Held at site of higher seed
No. 11 Traip Acad. (8-10) at No. 6 Monmouth Acad. (12-6), 3:10 p.m.
No. 10 Kents Hill (12-6) at No. 7 Sacopee Valley (10-8), 5 p.m.
No. 14 Hall-Dale (6-12) at No. 3 North Yarmouth Acad. (15-3), 6:30 p.m.
No. 12 Buckfield (7-11) at No. 5 Old Orchard Beach (13-5), 6:30 p.m.
No. 13 Richmond (7-11) at No. 4 Saint Dominic (14-4), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Carrabec (9-9) at No. 8 Madison (12-6), 6:30 p.m.

Comments

