Medomak Valley boys outlast Skowhegan in OT for A North quarterfinal victory

• February 15, 2020 5:47 pm

Third-seeded Medomak Valley of Waldoboro — after trailing for nearly all of regulation play — got seven overtime points from sophomore guard Patrick McKenney to outlast No. 6 Skowehgan 50-46 in a Class A North boys basketball quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday afternoon.

Medomak Valley (16-3) will face the winner of Saturday’s second game between No. 2 Cony of Augusta (14-4) and No. 7 Lawrence (8-10) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Skowhegan ends its season at 10-9.

Medomak Valley rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 2:33 of the fourth quarter n to force overtime, then got a three-point play by sophomore Trevor Brown and a 3-point shot from classmate McKenney to take the lead for good early in overtime.

A scoop shot and a 3-pointer by Levi Obert helped keep Skowhegan close, and that team got the ball back trailing 48-46 after Medomak Valley’s Parker Morrison went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 53.7 seconds left.

Obert and Jimmy Reed each missed a 3-pointer, but Skowhegan maintained possession off the offensive glass and got another shot from the lane by freshman Adam Savage with eight seconds left.

That shot missed, and McKenney grabbed the rebound and hit two free throws to make it a two-possession with 4.8 seconds left.McKenney led Medomak with 16 points while classmate Trevor Brown scored 15.

Levi Obert scored 16 points for Skowhegan.

Medomak Valley came out at the start seeking to use fullcourt defensive pressure to speed up Skowhegan’s pace, but it was Skowhegan that got off to the blistering start, outscoring the Panthers 13-2 over the game’s first 4:44.

But Savage, who contributed an assist, a 3-pointer and ball movement against Medomak’s pressure, picked up his second foul with 1:01 left in the period and sat out the rest of the half.

Skowhegan went scoreless for a stretch of 10 minutes, 24 seconds, but Medomak Valley only scored six points during that stretch before Kyle LePage ended Skowhegan’s scoring drought with a follow-up shot and reserve guard Carter Hunt beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the sixth seed an 18-10 halftime advantage.

Skowhegan’s defense limited Medomak Valley to a 5-for-21 shooting effort from the field during the first two quarters.

But it was Medomak Valley’s defense that had the bigger cumulative effect, forcing five quick second-half turnovers that provided the Panthers a quick 9-0 run to take a 19-18 lead on McKenney’s jumper from the key with 4:35 left in the third quarter.

That lead was short-lived, as a Matush Prokop layup off a lob pass from Obert ignited a 10-0 run that pushed Skowhegan back out to a 28-19 lead en route to a 30-23 advantage entering the final quarter.

Medomak struggled to gain ground against Skowhegan’s height, but with the game as low scoring as when the Panthers did close the gap, they did so quickly as back-to-back 3-pointers by Morrison and Carson Murphy pulled their team within 35-34 with 1:15 left.

And Murphy, one of just three seniors on the Medomak Valley roster, wasn’t done, knocking down another 3-pointer from nearly the same spot along the left wing to tie the game at 39-39 with 15 seconds left.