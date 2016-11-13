See all: News | Polls | Blogs
A man marks a star on the Electoral College map during a U.S. Election Watch event hosted by the U.S. Embassy on Nov. 9 at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea.
Why Maine’s Electoral College rules were important this year

34 mins ago
This historic election is now fulfilling a vision and a fear of two Maine politicians from a bygone era who served in the Legislature when the state’s unique Electoral College laws were enacted in the late 1960s.
Deer season keeping small butcher operations busy

7 mins ago
Butcher Rocky Gravel said with three men working without interruption, they can process an entire deer — from skinning to cutting to wrapping in vacuum-sealed plastic — in about 45 minutes.
53 mins ago
Lyndon Hopkins, warehouse manager in Hampden with Good Shepherd Food Bank, moves apples with a forklift in this August 2016 file photo.

The solution to hunger could be in Maine’s own back yard

“We are the ninth hungriest state in the nation — Maine is heading in the wrong direction.”
Bangor police explain why woman not charged in possible hate crime assault

A woman involved in a possible racially motivated altercation Friday night was not charged because her involvement with the alleged victim “was verbal only,” police said Tuesday.
Maine artist Philip Frey poses for a portrait in front of a selection of his artwork on display at the University of Maine Museum of Art in Bangor on Sept. 22.

Mindful of every brush stroke, Maine painter Philip Frey finds solace in landscape

A 2007 Camry driven by Karen Lewis, 38, of Houlton was forced off the road Monday evening when it was struck by another vehicle on the northbound lane of Interstate 95 near Smyrna. That vehicle did not stop and Maine State Police are searching for that operator.

Texas man summoned in Smyrna hit and run crash

First big buck, and ‘My dad was there in spirit’

Neighborhood, a restaurant dealing in world cuisine, is expected to open in this building at 132 High Street in downtown Belfast sometime in mid-December.

Belfast food truck owners moving up to full-scale downtown restaurant

2 hours ago

What Thanksgiving has shown me about the passage of time

2 hours ago

Thanksgiving remembrance from Harriet Beecher Stowe

3 hours ago
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, warms up the crowd before an early vote event at Kent State University in Ohio, Oct. 31, 2016.

‘Hamilton’ and the implosion of the American left

Wiscasset explores alliance with nuclear storage communities

3 hours ago
The U.S. Department of Energy’s efforts to find a permanent home for spent nuclear fuel is “creating energy that is very positive.”
DAVID FARMER
1 hour ago

Pass the peas and pay attention to Trump

The story of a mother and her young son and their fight against Lyme Disease

SARAH SMILEY
Sarah Smiley

When your little boys grow up

Joseph "Rocky" Gravel puts a deer into the walk-in cooler at G&G Custom Deer Cutting in Winslow. Rocky and his father-in-law, Ed Grenier, own the shop, where they process deer for hunters.
The Latest News

