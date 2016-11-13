VIDEO
34 mins ago
This historic election is now fulfilling a vision and a fear of two Maine politicians from a bygone era who served in the Legislature when the state’s unique Electoral College laws were enacted in the late 1960s.
VIDEO
7 mins ago
Butcher Rocky Gravel said with three men working without interruption, they can process an entire deer — from skinning to cutting to wrapping in vacuum-sealed plastic — in about 45 minutes.
POLL QUESTION 53 mins ago
“We are the ninth hungriest state in the nation — Maine is heading in the wrong direction.”