David Marino Jr. | BDN David Marino Jr. | BDN

• February 22, 2020 12:10 pm

The Machias Bulldogs rallied to beat the Easton Bears in the Class D North regional final Saturday, 53-42, sending them to next weekend’s state championships.

The Bulldogs (12-8) will play against the winner of the Class D South title game between Forest Hills of Jackman and Greenville at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday.

The Bears ended the season with a 11-9 record.