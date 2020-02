BDN File | BDN BDN File | BDN

• February 12, 2020 10:08 pm

Sixth-ranked Mattanawcook Academy boys basketball team beat Lee Academy 50-46 on Wednesday to advance to the C North quarterfinals.

Mattanawcook improves to 10-9 this season, and Lee Academy falls to 7-12.

Mattanawcook plays No. 3 Fort Kent at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Mattanawcook made it to the semifinals in the 2019 tournament. They were defeated 45-39 by George Stevens Academy.