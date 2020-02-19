Fort Kent boys nip Mattanawcook Academy in C quarterfinal

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 19, 2020 10:58 am

Updated: February 19, 2020 10:58 am

Not even a lengthy 3 ½-hour bus ride from Aroostook County could slow down the Fort Kent boys basketball team from advancing to the semifinals.

No. 3 Fort Kent (17-3 overall) started hot, scoring the first 10 points of the game and withstood a strong surge by a determined No. 6 Mattanawcook Academy squad from Lincoln Wednesday morning as the Warriors picked up a 63-48 victory in the Class C North quarterfinals.

Fort Kent faces the winner of No. 2 Dexter vs. No. 7 Central at 8:35 p.m. Friday at the Cross Insurance Center.

In a game of runs, Fort Kent bolted to a 10-0 lead in the opening minutes, only to see Mattanawcook Academy come roaring back with seven straight points of its own in the first quarter. The Warriors closed out the game they way they started with a 10-2 run to advance to the semifinals.

The two teams did not meet in the regular season. A season ago, Fort Kent was eliminated in the preliminary round, while MA lost in the semifinals.

Mattanawcook Academy ends its season with a 10-10 overall record.

...