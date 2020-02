Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 19, 2020 12:50 pm

Defending state champion Forest Hills of Jackman took the next step toward defending its D South regional title on Wednesday morning by posting a 54-39 victory over Temple Academy of Waterville at the Augusta Civic Center.

The top-seeded Tigers (20-0) move into Saturday’s 2:45 p.m. regional championship game in Augusta against the winner of the game between No. 2 Rangeley and No. 3 Greenville.

No. 4 Temple Academy wound up 9-11.