• February 15, 2020 1:55 pm

The No. 5 Yarmouth Clippers easily advanced to the Class B South girls semifinals on Saturday with a 52-23 victory over No. 4 Mountain Valley of Rumford at the Portland Expo.

The Clippers improved to 11-8 and face a semifinal against the Freeport vs. Cape Elizabeth winner at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Expo.

Fourth-seeded Mountain Valley caps its season at 10-9.