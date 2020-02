• February 12, 2020 7:21 pm

The Richmond boys’ basketball team defeated Saint Dominic 70-55 to advance to the Class C South quarterfinals.

Richmond, seeded No. 5, improves to a 12-7 record. Saint Dominic ends their 2020 season with an 8-11 record.

Richmond will face off against No. 4 North Yarmouth Academy on Monday, Feb. 17 at the Augusta Civic Center at 7:30 p.m.

Neither team made it to the quarterfinals last season.