February 14, 2020
Thornton Academy boys beat Nobel to advance to AA South semis

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Bonny Eagle High School's Zachary Maturo drives between Thornton Academy's William Chapman (left) and Payton Jones in the boys' Class AA South championship basketball game at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland in 2019.
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff

The Thornton Academy boys’ basketball team handily defeated Nobel 81-64 in a Class AA South quarterfinal game.

Second seeded Thornton Academy moves on to the semifinals with a 16-3 record. Seventh seeded Nobel finishes with a record of 1-18.

Thornton Academy will play the winner of No. 3 Scarborough and No. 6 Bonny Eagle on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Portland.

Thornton Academy reached the AA South finals in the 2019 season, falling to Bonny Eagle 48-44. Noble was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

 

