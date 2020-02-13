Thornton Academy boys beat Nobel to advance to AA South semis

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 13, 2020 8:13 pm

The Thornton Academy boys’ basketball team handily defeated Nobel 81-64 in a Class AA South quarterfinal game.

Second seeded Thornton Academy moves on to the semifinals with a 16-3 record. Seventh seeded Nobel finishes with a record of 1-18.

Thornton Academy will play the winner of No. 3 Scarborough and No. 6 Bonny Eagle on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Portland.

Thornton Academy reached the AA South finals in the 2019 season, falling to Bonny Eagle 48-44. Noble was eliminated in the quarterfinals.