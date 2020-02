Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

• February 21, 2020 5:08 pm

The top-seeded Maranacook Black Bears won 60-48 against the No. 6 Wells Warriors in the Class B South boys regional final at the Augusta Civic Center Friday.

The Black Bears (19-2) will play the Class B North boys champ at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Friday, Feb. 28.

The Warriors finished out the season 10-11.