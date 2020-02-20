Deer Isle-Stonington surges past Katahdin in D North semis

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 20, 2020 3:34 pm

Good teams find a way to win even when things are not going their way. Case in point, the Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners.

The No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington overcame a sluggish start with a solid second half defensively to secure a 48-34 semifinal victory over No. 3 Katahdin Thursday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center.

The Mariners (18-2) advance to the Class D North Championship where they face the winner of No. 1 Southern Aroostook-No. 4 Shead 9 a.m. Saturday. It marks the second straight year that DI-S has advanced to the regional championship. Last season, the Mariners fell to Southern Aroostook 62-49 in the north title game.

The Cougars and Mariners played through an even first quarter, with Katahdin leading 8-9 at the buzzer. In the second quarter, the Mariners rattled off an 11-0 run to end the half on top 24-16. Katahdin never recovered

Coach Shaun McAvoy and the Katahdin Cougars end their season with a 14-6 overall record.