Dexter boys stay unbeaten, beat Fort Kent to secure C North final berth

The Dexter Tigers continued their undefeated season on Friday night, posting a 55-52 Class C North semifinal victory over Fort Kent at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Second-seeded Dexter (20-0) plays No. 1 Central Aroostook of Mars Hill (16-4) in Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. regional final.

Fort Kent, the No. 3 seed, wound up 17-4.

The Warriors dictated a fast pace with their scrappy 1-3-1 trapping zone and an aggressive offensive mindset while grabbing a 31-28 halftime lead.

That might not sound that great, but the Tigers have allowed only 33 points per game all season.

Fort Kent used its quickness and an attacking style to take the ball to the basket early and often. Dexter was buoyed by its height and solid rebounding.

The Warriors pulled in front early and used a 9-2 spurt to turn an 11-8 edge into a 20-10 advantage early in the second period.

The Tigers were equally intent on trying to bang the ball down low to take advantage of their height, but it actually was three 3-pointers among 12 second-quarter points by Nathan Richards that gave Dexter some added offensive confidence.

Richards finished with 14 in the half for Dexter, while Jace Rocheleau tossed in 10 points to lead Fort Kent.