• February 17, 2020 3:06 pm

Top-seeded Greenville moved a step closer to defending its Class D South girls crown on Monday with a 59-14 quarterfinal victory over No. 8 North Haven at the Augusta Civic Center.

The 17-2 Lakers advance to play No. 4 Seacoast Christian in an 11:30 a.m. semifinal on Thursday.

North Haven finished the season at 6-12.