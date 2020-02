Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

• February 12, 2020 7:34 pm

Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield earned a spot in the Class B North boys quarterfinals on Wednesday night with a 75-69 victory over Foxcroft Academy in Pittsfield.

The sixth-seeded Huskies (13-6) move on to play No. 3 Washington Academy of East Machias (13-5) in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal on Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

No. 11 Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft closes out the season at 5-14.