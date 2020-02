Batistaya | Creative Commons Batistaya | Creative Commons

February 11, 2020

Tenth-seeded Ellsworth moved on to the Cross Insurance Center with a 35-33 Class B North preliminary victory over No. 7 Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor.

The Eagles (11-8) earned the right to play No. 2 Waterville (17-1) in Friday’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal in Bangor.

The Trojans finish their campaign with a 11-8 record.