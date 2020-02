Airman 1st Class Kerelin Molina | USAF Airman 1st Class Kerelin Molina | USAF

• February 17, 2020 5:16 pm

The seventh-seeded Falmouth girls basketball team upset No.2 Kennebunk 44-35 in a Class A South quarterfinal at the Portland Expo Center.

Falmouth will play No. 3 Marshwood on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Falmouth advances to the semifinals, avenging a 74-25 loss to Brunswick in the 2019 tournament quarterfinals.

Kennebunk falls to 15-4 on the season. Falmouth improves to 12-7.