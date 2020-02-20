Tourney Time
February 21, 2020
Tourney Time Latest News | Paul LePage | Bangor Metro | Central Maine Power | Today's Paper
Tourney Time

Sanford girls upset Scarborough to head to AA South final

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Scarborough High School's Madison Blanche drives around South Portland High School's Maria Degifico in the girls' Class AA South regional championship basketball game in Portland in 2019.
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff

The Sanford girls basketball team punched their ticket to return to the Class AA South regional title-game after defeating Scarborough 43-36 Thursday in the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The No. 6 seed (9-11) will play the winner of No. 1 South Portland (16-3) and No. 4 Gorham (12-7) on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in Portland.

Scarborough beat South Portland 35-25 in the 2019 regional finals. They lost to Oxford-Hills 55-45 in the state championship game.

Scarborough will fall to 12-8 on the season.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like