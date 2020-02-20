Sanford girls upset Scarborough to head to AA South final

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

The Sanford girls basketball team punched their ticket to return to the Class AA South regional title-game after defeating Scarborough 43-36 Thursday in the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The No. 6 seed (9-11) will play the winner of No. 1 South Portland (16-3) and No. 4 Gorham (12-7) on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in Portland.

Scarborough beat South Portland 35-25 in the 2019 regional finals. They lost to Oxford-Hills 55-45 in the state championship game.

Scarborough will fall to 12-8 on the season.