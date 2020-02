J. Smith | Creative Commons license 3.0 J. Smith | Creative Commons license 3.0

• February 11, 2020 8:17 pm

The Carrabec girls’ basketball team defeated Madison 42-36 in a Class C South preliminary game to return to the tournament quarterfinals.

No. 9 seed Carrabec improves to 10-9. No. 7 seed Madison ends its season with a 12-7 record.

Carrabec will play top-seeded Winthrop (16-2) at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Augusta Civic Center.