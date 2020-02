Gabor Degre | bdn Gabor Degre | bdn

• February 12, 2020 8:19 pm

George Stevens Academy improved to 17-2 on Wednesday night with a 67-29 Class C North boys preliminary victory over Bucksport in a Hancock County showdown in Blue Hill.

The fourth-seeded Eagles (17-2) move on to play the winner of the Fort Fairfield-Penobscot Valley contest in a 2 p.m. quarterfinal on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

No. 13 seed Bucksport closes out the campaign at 5-14.