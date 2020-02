Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 13, 2020 7:39 pm

Windham snagged a close win with 49-44 against Cheverus Thursday night in a Class AA North quarterfinal.

The Windham girls basketball team improves to 12-7. Cheverus falls to 11-8.

Windham will play No. 1 seeded Oxford Hills on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 3:30 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Both teams were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2019 tournament.