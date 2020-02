Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 18, 2020 9:55 pm

The top-seeded Stearns High School girls basketball team from Millinocket was tested in the first half by the eighth-seeded Central High girls from Corinth but the Minutemen pulled away for a convincing 63-40 victory in their Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday night.

Stearns, now 17-2, will take on 20-0 Calais in Friday’s 3:30 semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center.

Central finished up at 15-5.