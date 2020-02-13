Tourney Time
February 14, 2020
Tourney Time

Gorham girls take down Noble in AA South quarterfinal

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Scarborough High School's Julia Freeman brings the ball down the court with Gorham High School defenders Courtney Brent (center) and Olivia Michaud in pursuit at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland in 2019.
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff

The fourth seeded Gorham girls’ basketball team defeated No. 5 Noble in a close 59-56 game to finish out the Class AA South quarterfinal games.

Gorham will face off against No. 1 South Portland, which defeated Thornton Academy 46-18 on Wednesday. They will play at the Portland Expo Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Gorham improves to 12-7, while Noble falls to 9-10.

Noble was eliminated in the 2019 tournament quarterfinals, and Gorham reached the semifinals, falling to eventual champions, Scarborough.

 

Comments

