Gorham girls take down Noble in AA South quarterfinal

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 13, 2020 8:23 pm

The fourth seeded Gorham girls’ basketball team defeated No. 5 Noble in a close 59-56 game to finish out the Class AA South quarterfinal games.

Gorham will face off against No. 1 South Portland, which defeated Thornton Academy 46-18 on Wednesday. They will play at the Portland Expo Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Gorham improves to 12-7, while Noble falls to 9-10.

Noble was eliminated in the 2019 tournament quarterfinals, and Gorham reached the semifinals, falling to eventual champions, Scarborough.