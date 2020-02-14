Presque Isle survives Winslow rally

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 14, 2020 5:05 pm

Updated: February 14, 2020 5:10 pm

Third seed Presque Isle advanced to Wednesday’s Class B North semifinals with a hard-fought 53-46 victory over No. 6 Winslow at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday afternoon.

Presque Isle, 16-3, will take on the winner of the game between No. 2 Waterville and No. 10 Ellsworth in Wednesday’s 2 p.m. semifinal.

Faith Sjoberg had 11 first-half points, thanks to three 3-pointers, as the Wildcats took a 32-20 lead into the intermission.

She hit her third 3-pointer 15 seconds after Maggie Castonguay ended a long PI 3-point drought with 1:35 left in the half.

Castonguay’s three was the Wildcats’ first in the second quarter.

The two 3-pointers transformed a two-point lead into an eight-point advantage and two free throws apiece by Rebecca Rider and Sjoberg built the lead to 12.

Presque Isle was 5-for-16 beyond the 3-point arc in the first half and Winslow was 2-for-12.