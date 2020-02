Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 17, 2020 12:04 pm

The Rangeley Lakers earned a Class D South boys quarterfinal victory on Monday, beating Vinalhaven 53-46 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Second-seeded Rangeley (16-3), which beat the Vikings twice during the regular season, advances to take on the Greenville-Pine Tree Academy winner in a 10 a.m. semifinal game on Wednesday.

Vinalhaven finished the campaign with a 7-12 record.