South Portland boys roll past Massabesic in AA quarterfinals

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 12, 2020 8:12 pm

The number one seeded South Portland boys’ basketball team punched their ticket to the Class AA South semifinals with a 49-30 victory over Massabesic.

South Portland remains undefeated, improving to 19-0. Eighth seeded Massabesic ends their 2020 season with a 3-16 record.

South Portland will play the winner of Gorham and Sanford on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Portland Expo Center.

South Portland reached the semifinals in the 2019 tournament. Massabesic was eliminated in the quarterfinals.