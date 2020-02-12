Tourney Time
February 13, 2020
Tourney Time

South Portland boys roll past Massabesic in AA quarterfinals

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff

The number one seeded South Portland boys’ basketball team punched their ticket to the Class AA South semifinals with a 49-30 victory over Massabesic.

South Portland remains undefeated, improving to 19-0. Eighth seeded Massabesic ends their 2020 season with a 3-16 record.

South Portland will play the winner of Gorham and Sanford on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Portland Expo Center.

South Portland reached the semifinals in the 2019 tournament. Massabesic was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

