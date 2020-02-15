Maranacook girls upset Oak Hill in OT for B South semifinal berth

Airman 1st Class Kerelin Molina | USAF Airman 1st Class Kerelin Molina | USAF

• February 15, 2020 12:29 pm

The seventh-seeded Maranacook Black Bears upset No. 2 Oak Hill Raiders with a 43-39 Class B South quarterfinal overtime victory at the Portland Expo on Saturday.

The game was a nail-biter throughout. Maranacook took a small lead at the end of the first quarter, outscoring Oak Hill 8-4. Oak Hill tied it up in the second quarter, taking a 14-13 lead into halftime. Maranacook regained the lead in the third quarter, before Oak Hill once again came back to tie the game at the end of regulation.

The teams entered overtime tied 36-36. In the first play of overtime, Oak Hill’s Gabby Chessie scored on her team’s own basket, giving Maranacook a 38-36 lead. Maranacook went on the clinch the win.

The Black Bears (11-8) will play at the Portland Expo Tuesday against No. 3 Wells (13-6) for a 9 a.m. semifinal match. Wells defeated No. 6 Lisbon (11-8) in a Saturday quarterfinal.

The Raiders ended the season with a record of 14-5.