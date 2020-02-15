Tourney Time
February 16, 2020
Katahdin girls surge past Washburn into D North semifinals

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Katahdin's Danielle Libby puts up a one-handed shot over Washburn defender Emerson Turner during Saturday night's Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center.
Katahdin of Stacyville opened its tournament on Saturday night with a 38-12 victory over Washburn in a Class D North quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The No. 3 Cougars (14-5) earned a semifinal matchup against the winner of the game between No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington (16-2) and No. 7 Schenck of East Millinocket (8-10). That semifinal is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Saturday’s win was the third of the season for Katahdin against Washburn. The sixth-seeded Beavers complete the season at 9-10.

