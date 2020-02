Batistaya | Creative Commons Batistaya | Creative Commons

February 19, 2020

The third-seeded Falmouth boys basketball team will advance to the Class A South title game with a 64-51 win over No. 2 Kennebunk Wednesday at the Portland Expo.

Falmouth (16-4) will play the winner of No. 1 York (19-0) vs. No. 4 Greely (15-4) on Friday, Feb. 21 at 8:15 p.m.

Kennebunk ends its season at 16-4.