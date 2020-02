Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

• February 12, 2020 9:07 pm

Fourth-seeded Windham earned a spot in the regional semifinals with a victory over No. 5 Lewiston in a Class AA North boys basketball semifinal played Wednesday night at Windham. Windham won 51-47 in overtime.

The Eagles (8-11) face the winner of the game between No. 1 Edward Little and No. 8 Portland in a 3:30 p.m. semifinal game on Feb. 19 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The Blue Devils finish the season at 10-9.