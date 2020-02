Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 12, 2020 8:38 pm

Stearns boys basketball defeated eighth-seeded Woodland 63-40 to move on to the C North quarterfinals.

Ninth ranked Stearns continues with a 10-9 record. Woodland ends their season with a 7-10 record.

Woodland will face off against No.1 Central Aroostook on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 3:30 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Woodland made it to the Class D semifinal in the 2019 tournament.