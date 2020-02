Stock photo | Pixabay Stock photo | Pixabay

• February 12, 2020 9:29 pm

Deering High School of Portland punched its ticket to the Class AA North boys basketball quarterfinals on Wednesday night with a 61-46 victory over Cheverus.

Third-seeded Deering (14-5) plays the winner between No. 2 Bangor and No. 7 Oxford Hills of South Paris in a 2 p.m. semifinal game on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Cheverus of Portland, the No. 6 seed, bowed out at 4-15.