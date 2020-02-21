Central Aroostook beats George Stevens Academy in OT to reach C North final

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 21, 2020 8:37 pm

Central Aroostook of Mars Hill ended George Stevens Academy’s streak of four consecutive years reaching the regional championship game on Friday by posting a 60-58 victory in a Class C boys semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The top-seeded Panthers (16-4) move on to play the winner of the game between No. 3 Fort Kent (17-3) and No. 2 Dexter (19-0) in Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. regional title game.

The fourth-seeded Eagles wound up 18-3.