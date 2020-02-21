Tourney Time
February 22, 2020
Tourney Time

Central Aroostook beats George Stevens Academy in OT to reach C North final

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
George Stevens Academy's Caden Matson, middle, reaches for the loose ball as Central Aroostook's Stetson Nicholas, right, and Ethan Pryor reach for the ball during Friday night's Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff

Central Aroostook of Mars Hill ended George Stevens Academy’s streak of four consecutive years reaching the regional championship game on Friday by posting a 60-58 victory in a Class C boys semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The top-seeded Panthers (16-4) move on to play the winner of the game between No. 3 Fort Kent (17-3) and No. 2 Dexter (19-0) in Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. regional title game.

The fourth-seeded Eagles wound up 18-3.

 

Comments

