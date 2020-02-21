Central Aroostook girls upset Dexter in Class C North final
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff •
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Driving to the basket is Dexter's Peyton Grant, right, while defended by Central Aroostook's Maci Beals during Friday's Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Members of the Central Aroostook girls basketball team rejoice after beating Dexter 35-32 in a Class C North semifinal Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Central Aroostook of Mars Hill, the sixth seed, upset second-seed Dexter 35-32 in their Class C North girls semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Friday afternoon.
Central Aroostook, 17-4, will take on the winner of the Stearns-Calais game in Saturday’s 7 p.m. regional final.
Dexter wound up 15-4.
