Tourney Time
February 21, 2020
Tourney Time

Central Aroostook girls upset Dexter in Class C North final

  • Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
    Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
    Driving to the basket is Dexter's Peyton Grant, right, while defended by Central Aroostook's Maci Beals during Friday's Class C North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
  • Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
    Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
    Members of the Central Aroostook girls basketball team rejoice after beating Dexter 35-32 in a Class C North semifinal Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

Central Aroostook of Mars Hill, the sixth seed, upset second-seed Dexter 35-32 in their Class C North girls semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Friday afternoon.

Central Aroostook, 17-4, will take on the winner of the Stearns-Calais game in Saturday’s 7 p.m. regional final.

Dexter wound up 15-4.

 

