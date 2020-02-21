Central Aroostook girls upset Dexter in Class C North final

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 21, 2020 3:29 pm

Central Aroostook of Mars Hill, the sixth seed, upset second-seed Dexter 35-32 in their Class C North girls semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Friday afternoon.

Central Aroostook, 17-4, will take on the winner of the Stearns-Calais game in Saturday’s 7 p.m. regional final.

Dexter wound up 15-4.