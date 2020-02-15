Top-ranked Hampden boys survive A North quarterfinal scare from Mt. Blue

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

• February 15, 2020 10:47 pm

There will be no early exit from the Class A North tournament for the Hampden Academy boys basketball team this year — but just barely.

The top-ranked Broncos, ousted in its postseason opener a year ago as the No. 2 seed, had nearly as much difficulty in its 2020 Augusta Civic Center debut Saturday night while outlasting eighth-rated Mt. Blue of Farmington 57-54 in the quarterfinals.

Bryce Lausier scored eight of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to help Hampden escape a fourth-quarter threat when it trailed by a single point early in the period and never led by more than four points.

The win advances coach Russ Bartlett’s Hampden club (18-1) to Wednesday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal against No. 5 Brewer (13-6).

Mt. Blue ends its season at 8-11.

Brayden Cole added 17 points for Hampden and Mikey Raye scored 12.

Hunter Meeks paced Mt. Blue with 17 points while Camden Phillips scored 11 and Jacob Farnham finished with 10. Bradley Shamba grabbed 14 rebounds for the Cougars.

Hampden struggled throughout the first half against a Mt. Blue team it defeated by 45 points in their lone regular-season meeting at Farmington in early January.

The Broncos did score nine straight points to build a 12-6 lead with three minutes left in the opening quarter and took a 12-8 lead into the second period.

But after a follow-up basket by Cole gave Hampden a 16-11 lead, it was all Mt. Blue for the rest of the half.

Junior forward Meeks did much of the damage, scoring nine of his game-high 11 first-half points during the final six minutes before intermission when Mt. Blue outscored Hampden 17-4.

A post-up move by teammate Camden Phillips gave the Cougars a 20-18 lead, then Meeks followed with a reverse layup and two free throws to make it 24-18.

After Lausier took a steal in for a layup, Hunter Donald scored from the left baseline and Meeks added two free throws after a steal by freshman guard Zach Poisson to give Mt. Blue a 28-20 halftime advantage.

Hampden came out of the break looking to show the form that took it to a 17-1 regular season, with Lausier making two quick 3-pointers and adding an assist on a Mikey Raye 3-pointer as the Broncos went on an 11-2 run good for a 31-30 lead.

But Meeks and Co. weren’t finished, with Meeks scoring on steal-and-layup and by following in his own miss before Farnham buried a 3-pointer that gave Mt. Blue a sudden 37-31 lead with 2:26 left in the third quarter.

Cole answered with five straight points thanks to a pair of assists by Lausier, and a 3-pointer by Lausier with 27 seconds left in the period left the teams tied at 39-39 entering the game’s final eight minutes.

Hampden scored two wins over Brewer during the regular season, a 68-56 win at Brewer last Dec. 13 and a nail-biting 57-56 decision in Hampden on Jan. 11, a game decided by a last-second basket by Lausier.