Greely girls hold off Gray-New Gloucester in OT to advance to A South finals
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff •
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Greely High School's Camille Clement takes a shot in the girls' Class A South regional championship basketball game at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday.
The first-seeded Greely girls basketball team will advance to the A South regional finals after narrowly escaping No.4 Gray-New Gloucester 54-49 in overtime.
Greely, the 2019 regional champs, will return to the finals with a 19-1 record. They will play No. 3 Marshwood (17-3) on Friday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 at the Portland Expo Center.
Gray-New Gloucester will end its 2020 season at 13-7.
