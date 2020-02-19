Tourney Time
February 19, 2020
Tourney Time

Greely girls hold off Gray-New Gloucester in OT to advance to A South finals

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Greely High School's Camille Clement takes a shot in the girls' Class A South regional championship basketball game at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday.
By Ali Tobey, BDN Staff
Updated:

The first-seeded Greely girls basketball team will advance to the A South regional finals after narrowly escaping No.4 Gray-New Gloucester 54-49 in overtime.

Greely, the 2019 regional champs, will return to the finals with a 19-1 record. They will play No. 3 Marshwood (17-3) on Friday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 at the Portland Expo Center.

Gray-New Gloucester will end its 2020 season at 13-7.

 

Comments

