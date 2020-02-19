Greely girls hold off Gray-New Gloucester in OT to advance to A South finals

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 19, 2020 5:06 pm

Updated: February 19, 2020 5:08 pm

The first-seeded Greely girls basketball team will advance to the A South regional finals after narrowly escaping No.4 Gray-New Gloucester 54-49 in overtime.

Greely, the 2019 regional champs, will return to the finals with a 19-1 record. They will play No. 3 Marshwood (17-3) on Friday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 at the Portland Expo Center.

Gray-New Gloucester will end its 2020 season at 13-7.