Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 12, 2020 8:29 pm

Third-seeded Bonny Eagle punched its ticket to the Class AA South semifinals on Wednesday night with a 52-33 victory over No. 6 Scarborough in Standish.

Next up for Bonny Eagle (12-7) is a 2 p.m. game on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland against the Thornton Academy-Noble winner.

Scarborough, the No. 6 seed, finished the season at 9-10.