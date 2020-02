Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 14, 2020 7:05 pm

After defeating the Medomak Valley girls basketball team 58-40, No. 2 Gardiner will advance to the Class A North semifinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Gardiner improves to 16-3. Medomak Valley will end their 2020 season with a 6-13 record.

Gardiner will tip off against Skowhegan on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Both teams were eliminated in the 2019 quarter finals.