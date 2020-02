J. Smith | Creative Commons license 3.0 J. Smith | Creative Commons license 3.0

• February 19, 2020 3:15 pm

Second-seeded Gardiner punched its ticket to the regional title game on Wednesday afternoon, posting a 41-34 Class A North girls basketball victory over No. 6 Skowhegan at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Tigers advance to play the winner of the game between No. 1 Hampden Acad. and No. 4 Lawrence in Friday’s 6 p.m. championship game in Augusta.

The Indians wound up 10-10.

Gardiner had won the regular-season meeting 54-40.