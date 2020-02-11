Penobscot Valley girls defeat Fort Kent, move to C North quarterfinals
Pete Warner | BDN
Leine McKechnie and Judith King of Penobscot Valley celebrate after the Howlers posted a 41-37 victory over Stearns in Friday night's Class C North semifinal basketball game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor in 2019.
Defending Class C North champion Penobscot Valley of Howland secured a quarterfinal berth on Tuesday night with a 55-33 victory over Fort Kent at Howland.
The fifth-seeded Howlers (13-6) next play the Calais-Woodland winner in a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
