Old Orchard Beach girls push past Buckfield in C South prelim

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 11, 2020 7:51 pm

Updated: February 11, 2020 7:52 pm

The Old Orchard Beach girls’ basketball team defeated Buckfield 72-22 in a Class C South preliminary game on Tuesday to make its fourth straight quarterfinal appearance.

No. 5 Old Orchard Beach improves to 14-5 on the season. Buckfield ends its 2020 season with a 7-12 record.

Old Orchard Beach plays the winner of No. 4 Saint Dominic (14-4) and No. 13 Richmond (7-11) on Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Winthrop defeated Old Orchard Beach 50-41 in the first round of the 2019 tournament.