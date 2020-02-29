Hampden Academy surges late to beat York for Class A boys crown

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 29, 2020 4:58 pm

Updated: February 29, 2020 6:00 pm

The Hampden Academy Broncos used a 23-1 run midway through the second half to surge past previously undefeated York 65-56 and capture the Class A boys basketball state championship at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday.

The state title is the first for Hampden since 2015 and the fourth for the program in Russ Bartlett’s 17 seasons as head coach at his alma mater.

York, which was seeking its first state championship since winning the 1991 Class B crown, ends its season at 21-1.

The 21-1 run erased a 36-25 York lead with 2:41 left in the third quarter, and Hampden preserved its lead by making 17 of 21 free-throw tries in the fourth quarter.

Bryce Lausier led Hampden with 22 points, while Mikey Raye scored 16, Andy Raye scored 14 — all in the second half — and T.J. Henaghen scored 11.

They were the only Broncos to score in the game.

Will MacDonald led York with 15 points, while Brady Cummins, who was sidelined late in the game due to injury, added 12.

Cummins, most valuable player of the A South tournament, scored 10 points to lead York to a 24-19 halftime advantage.

The Broncos got off to a 3-0 lead on a follow-up basket by Lausier and a free throw by T.J. Henaghan, but York took an 11-10 lead on two Will MacDonald free throws after an offensive rebound and led for the rest of the half.

Hampden made just 6 of 25 field-goal attempts during the opening 16 minutes, and York had a 21-17 rebounding advantage.

MacDonald grabbed nine first-half rebounds for York.

Lausier led Hampden with eight points and seven rebounds for Hampden at the break, while Mikey Raye scored six points and Henaghan added five points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.