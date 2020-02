Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 21, 2020 3:18 pm

The third-seeded Wells Warriors beat the No. 5 Yarmouth Clippers 41-37 for a Class B South girls finals win at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The Warriors (15-6) earned a spot in the state championships, where they’ll play against the North girls winner at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Friday, Feb. 28.

The Clippers ended their season with a record of 12-9.