J. Smith | Creative Commons license 3.0 J. Smith | Creative Commons license 3.0

• February 12, 2020 8:44 pm

Monmouth Academy pulled off a mild upset with a 62-53 victory over the Old Orchard Beach boys basketball team to earn a place in the Class C South quarterfinals..

Monmouth Academy improves to 11-8 while Old Orchard Beach falls to 9-10.

Old Orchard Beach will play No. 1 Winthrop at 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Both teams reached the quarterfinals last year.

...