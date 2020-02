Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 22, 2020 4:07 pm

The Hermon Hawks remained poised under pressure on Saturday afternoon, surviving Waterville’s pressure defense to post a 36-31 victory in the Class B North girls basketball championship game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Top-seeded Hermon (20-1) advances to play South champ Wells (15-6), a 41-37 winner over Yarmouth on Friday night, in next Friday’s 7 p.m. state championship contest in Bangor.

Second-seeded Waterville finishes the season with a 19-2 record.