Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 20, 2020 12:59 pm

Top-seeded Greenville earned its second straight trip to the Class D South girls basketball championship game on Thursday with a 52-33 semifinal win over No. 4 Seacoast Christian Academy of South Berwick at the Augusta Civic Center.

The defending regional champion Lakers (18-2) will face No. 3 Valley (10-10) in Saturday’s 6 p.m. title contest.

Seacoast Christian finished the season with a 12-7 record.