J. Smith | Creative Commons license 3.0 J. Smith | Creative Commons license 3.0

• February 20, 2020 5:00 pm

Top-seeded Winthrop secured a spot in the Class C South girls championship game on Thursday with a commanding 62-36 victory over No. 5 Old Orchard Beach at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Ramblers (18-2) play No. 2 defending state champion Boothbay Region (17-2) in Saturday’s 6 p.m. title contest in Augusta.

Fifth-seeded Old Orchard Beach capped the season at 15-6.