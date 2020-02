Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 17, 2020 10:29 pm

The first-seeded Winthrop boys basketball team will advance to the semifinals after defeating No. 9 Monmouth Academy 53-24.

The defending C South champions will improve to 18-1. Monmouth Academy will finish with an 11-9 record.

Winthrop will play the winner of No. 4 North Yarmouth Academy and No. 5 Richmond on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.