Central girls edge out Hodgdon in C North prelims

Batistaya | Creative Commons Batistaya | Creative Commons

• February 11, 2020 8:03 pm

The girls of No. 8 Central kept the ninth-seeded Hodgdon team at bay to win 48-35 in a Tuesday Class C North preliminary tournament game.

Central’s record improves to 15-4 for the season. Hodgdon ends its season with a 13-6 record.