Central girls edge out Hodgdon in C North prelims

The girls of No. 8 Central kept the ninth-seeded Hodgdon team at bay to win 48-35 in a Tuesday Class C North preliminary tournament game.
Central’s record improves to 15-4 for the season. Hodgdon ends its season with a 13-6 record.
