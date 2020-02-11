Tourney Time
February 12, 2020
Tourney Time

Central girls edge out Hodgdon in C North prelims

Batistaya | Creative Commons
BDN Sports

The girls of No. 8 Central kept the ninth-seeded Hodgdon team at bay to win 48-35 in a Tuesday Class C North preliminary tournament game.

Central’s record improves to 15-4 for the season. Hodgdon ends its season with a 13-6 record.

Comments

