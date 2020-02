Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

• February 11, 2020 9:46 pm

The Calais Blue Devils remained unbeaten on Tuesday night with an 81-23 victory over Woodland.

Fourth seed Calais (19-0) moves into the semifinals, where it will face the defending regional champion, No. 5 Penobscot Valley of Howland, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Woodland, the No. 13 seed, completes its season at 5-14.